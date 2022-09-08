Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

