Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,534,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,494,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 7.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.