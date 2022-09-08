Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250,006. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

