Merit Financial Group LLC Has $11.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,174. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

