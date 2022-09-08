Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BLOK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,202. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

