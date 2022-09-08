Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,856. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

