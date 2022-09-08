Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,084 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $136.86. 54,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

