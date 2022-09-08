Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. 74,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

