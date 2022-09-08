Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 46,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,096. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

