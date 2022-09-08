Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,414 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,476. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.