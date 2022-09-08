Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $13.48 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 51,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

