MicroMoney Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $61,629.78 and $75,273.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

