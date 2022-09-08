Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. 67,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

