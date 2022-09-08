Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 122,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,425. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

