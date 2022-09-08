Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.