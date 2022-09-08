Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.74. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

