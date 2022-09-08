Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

