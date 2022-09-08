Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.60. 5,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,429. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

