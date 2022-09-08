Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

