MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 117,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

