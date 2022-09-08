MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,867 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,127,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

