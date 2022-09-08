MMA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

