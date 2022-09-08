MMA Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

