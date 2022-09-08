MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,936 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

