MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $945,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,180,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,557,000 after acquiring an additional 578,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,268 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,560,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,053 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

