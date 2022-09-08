MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

