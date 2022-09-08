MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

