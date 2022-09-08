MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

