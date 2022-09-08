MMA Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

