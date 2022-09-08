MMA Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %
WMT opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $368.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.