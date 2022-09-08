Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Model N stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 3,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

