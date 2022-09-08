Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 196388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

