Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.19

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.19 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 196.70 ($2.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 194.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 559,908 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.34.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

