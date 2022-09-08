MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,187. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.83.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

