Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 728,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

