Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $432.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.11. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

