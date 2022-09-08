Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,603 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $317,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 141,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

