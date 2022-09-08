Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

