Morgan Stanley Boosts CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Price Target to 1,010.00

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEZYY remained flat at $21.70 during trading on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

About CEZ, a. s.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.