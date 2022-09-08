Morgan Stanley Boosts CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Price Target to 1,010.00

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEZYY remained flat at $21.70 during trading on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.
About CEZ, a. s.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEZ, a. s. (CEZYY)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.