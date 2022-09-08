Morgan Stanley Lowers Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target to GBX 260

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIAPF. Berenberg Bank lowered Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF remained flat at $3.55 during trading on Thursday. Ascential has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

