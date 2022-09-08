MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $138,117.89 and $1,073.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,467,342 coins and its circulating supply is 55,261,097 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.