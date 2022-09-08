NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 6.7% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.80. 13,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $698.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.87.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

