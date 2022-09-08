National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,349 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $82,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.