National Pension Service Has $114.28 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Pension Service grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $114,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $663,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.97 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

