National Pension Service Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of General Electric worth $131,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

