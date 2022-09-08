National Pension Service Purchases 17,244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Pension Service increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Waste Management worth $92,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.