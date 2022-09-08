National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $81,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,478 shares of company stock worth $62,004,026. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.