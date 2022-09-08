National Pension Service Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,842 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $84,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

CL opened at $78.55 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.