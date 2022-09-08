National Pension Service Sells 14,916 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $100,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 629,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $827,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

