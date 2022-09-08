National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Vision by 207.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $2,200,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

